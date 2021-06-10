Splitup - Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys,
Splitup is a platform to manage and track your finance, one of the features is easy to split bill with your friends. Let me know your thoughts on this everyone!. Thanks!
Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at hello@dipainhouse.com
Website | Instagram | UI Kit
