🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Remaking child drawings. Part 6.
I continue re-making my child drawings. Now I got myself to the Eagle Man 🦅
⠀
In this series I’d like to add dynamics, movement to my charaters even if this is a static position.
⠀
The Eagle Man has spread his wings and is fit for action. Being attentive and nimble, he won’t let the enemy go away.