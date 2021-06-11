Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilya Boyko

Eagle Man

Ilya Boyko
Ilya Boyko
Hire Me
  • Save
Eagle Man mutant dangerous hero monster bright color characterdesign illustration character
Eagle Man mutant dangerous hero monster bright color characterdesign illustration character
Eagle Man mutant dangerous hero monster bright color characterdesign illustration character
Download color palette
  1. 19_1.jpg
  2. 19_2.jpg
  3. 19.jpg

Remaking child drawings. Part 6.

I continue re-making my child drawings. Now I got myself to the Eagle Man 🦅

In this series I’d like to add dynamics, movement to my charaters even if this is a static position.

The Eagle Man has spread his wings and is fit for action. Being attentive and nimble, he won’t let the enemy go away.

Ilya Boyko
Ilya Boyko
illustrator
Hire Me

More by Ilya Boyko

View profile
    • Like