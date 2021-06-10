David Salmon

Daily UI - #053 - Header Navigation

Daily UI - #053 - Header Navigation dailyui
Created a very quick landing page for a London coffee roasters and then added two styles of a simple mobile header nav.

Font is Encode Sans.

Thanks to Nathan Dumlao and Unsplash for the coffee photo in the background (https://unsplash.com/photos/2z3MOB3kfJU).

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
