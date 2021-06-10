Noa Peeters

eCommerce / Native iOS app / Base

Noa Peeters
Noa Peeters
Hire Me
  • Save
eCommerce / Native iOS app / Base case study ecommerce furniture interior ios ui design lifestyle brand figma
Download color palette

For this fictional UI project, I created Base: a native iOS app that brings together a great collection of furniture pieces from global high-quality brands.

The app offers an all-in-one experience: the user can browse, fit, pay and choose their preferred shipping method within the app.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Noa Peeters
Noa Peeters
UX/UI Designer
Hire Me

More by Noa Peeters

View profile
    • Like