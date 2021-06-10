Darsh Desai

Project Assessment App

Hey dribbblers 👋,
One of my friend works as a field officer in construction business. He asked me to design an application where in he could quickly inspect various parameters on monthly basis and get high level view of how the project is being directed.
Here are some of the screen which I came up with, solving his problems, leaving him happy and satisfied.

Let me know your thoughts 💭 and views 💬

