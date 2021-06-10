Project Assessment App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey dribbblers 👋,
One of my friend works as a field officer in construction business. He asked me to design an application where in he could quickly inspect various parameters on monthly basis and get high level view of how the project is being directed.
Here are some of the screen which I came up with, solving his problems, leaving him happy and satisfied.
Let me know your thoughts 💭 and views 💬