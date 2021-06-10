Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I-shaped Home

I-shaped Home clean architecture architectural illustration 3d graphic design
An I-shaped home is less complex than my previous H-shaped house. Luckily I had some interior objects I could copy, but again it was a challenge. Where do you see yourself living? In a H or a I ?

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
