Yann Biaud

Party Planner - App

Yann Biaud
Yann Biaud
  • Save
Party Planner - App design illustration dance night friends adobe xd drink schedule ux ui organisation planner party app branding logo
Download color palette

An application allowing the organization of a party, gathering important informations, managing the sending of invitations, the inventory of what people bring back, a chat or a fund for a birthday.
--
If you are interested in how I did it, you can see the rest of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120896245/Party-Planner-UIUX

Yann Biaud
Yann Biaud

More by Yann Biaud

View profile
    • Like