Party Planner - App

An application allowing the organization of a party, gathering important informations, managing the sending of invitations, the inventory of what people bring back, a chat or a fund for a birthday.
If you are interested in how I did it, you can see the rest of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120896245/Party-Planner-UIUX