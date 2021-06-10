Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have noticed that even my closest friends have absolutely no idea what I do at work. Someone thinks I draw games or strange mobile apps. Potential employers think I just draw concepts and collect likes. And by the way, the a stunningly beautiful Revenue report has been available to Sigma users for almost a year, I just couldn't get around to posting it.
PS. Looking for a job, the ideal project is related to medicine, science, education, space, lifestyle, apps for kids. Better a small project with potential than a successful one with a large team.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.