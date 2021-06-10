Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Revenue report

Revenue report lines timeline chart graph beautiful revenue report analytics web
I have noticed that even my closest friends have absolutely no idea what I do at work. Someone thinks I draw games or strange mobile apps. Potential employers think I just draw concepts and collect likes. And by the way, the a stunningly beautiful Revenue report has been available to Sigma users for almost a year, I just couldn't get around to posting it.

PS. Looking for a job, the ideal project is related to medicine, science, education, space, lifestyle, apps for kids. Better a small project with potential than a successful one with a large team.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
