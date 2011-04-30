tomsommerseth

Dribbble01 composition cover illustration
My first "shot" here.
Working on a cover illustration for an annual report. The organisation works on improving water purity in parts of southern Norway. 150+ photoshop layers in total for the front and backside. Then hand is holding the logo drop which conserves "all things that are good".

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
