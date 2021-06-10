Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Heavy truck bidding mobile application | Micro-interactions

Heavy truck bidding mobile application | Micro-interactions 360 view layout mobile app cards 3d motion graphics animation dark app mobile app interaction bidding truck micro-interaction interaction akhiltchandran logo design hybrid app minimalism modern
Concept of an online heavy truck bidding application with which you can see the list of active bids, bid a convenient amount of your own and track the status of your active bids.

