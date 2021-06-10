Ilya Boyko

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks peaks twin flat bright color characterdesign illustration character chara
Recently I have watched Twin Peaks series to the end. I liked it a lot.
Now I have many sketches and ideas for illustrations which can be drawn on the base of the series.

For the start I searched for series’ storyboard on the web. I chose this shot, and I depicted it.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
