Newzip Logo

It's nice to finally show this off.
Newzip is the best place to talk to locals, get expert advice and "find your comfort zone".
Working closely with Jayme @Newzip Rosie pulled together a super team to deliver a pretty lush lookin' brand built on carefully considered brand strategy.
Team awesome:
@Rosie — Brand Designer & General Badass.
@Liam — strategy and copywriting
@Adrien— animation