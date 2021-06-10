Damian Kidd

Newzip Logo

Damian Kidd
Damian Kidd
  • Save
Newzip Logo graphic design branding identity logo
Newzip Logo graphic design branding identity logo
Newzip Logo graphic design branding identity logo
Newzip Logo graphic design branding identity logo
Download color palette
  1. nz1.png
  2. nz2.png
  3. nz3.png
  4. nz4.png

It's nice to finally show this off.

Newzip is the best place to talk to locals, get expert advice and "find your comfort zone".

Working closely with Jayme @Newzip Rosie pulled together a super team to deliver a pretty lush lookin' brand built on carefully considered brand strategy.

Team awesome:
@Rosie — Brand Designer & General Badass.
@Liam — strategy and copywriting
@Adrien— animation

Dribbleshotv2bluebg
Rebound of
Newzip Branding
By Rosie
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Damian Kidd
Damian Kidd
Designer Dad

More by Damian Kidd

View profile
    • Like