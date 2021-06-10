Newzip Logo

It's nice to finally show this off.

Newzip is the best place to talk to locals, get expert advice and "find your comfort zone".

Working closely with Jayme @Newzip Rosie pulled together a super team to deliver a pretty lush lookin' brand built on carefully considered brand strategy.

Team awesome:

@Rosie — Brand Designer & General Badass.

@Liam — strategy and copywriting

@Adrien— animation