Broadcasts bulk email convertkit mailchimp dark mode dark minimalism minimalist minimal newsletters email cart ecommerce design ecommerce app ecommerce shop ecommerce clean ui clean ux ui
I'm working on a range of "coming soon" screens for Lemon Squeezy, highlighting features that won't quite make V1 but are on the horizon.

This one is for broadcasts; send one-off email messages to your entire audience.

Bye-bye Mailchimp 👋

——————
Reserve your Lemon Squeezy username for early access and a chance to win a Macbook Pro →

2020 gave us lemons. We're making lemonade.

