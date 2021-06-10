Mantas Grigas

Pitch Deck Facelift

Pitch Deck Facelift
Hello, World! Hello, Dribbble!

My name is Mantas and I'm new over here! I recently started putting more time into my design works so with all my courage gathered - sharing my first shot of the Pitch Deck Facelift design I finished recently for one of my clients :). Hope you guys like it! Promise I will only get better from now on and can't wait to share more cool stuff in the near future!

Cheers!
-M

