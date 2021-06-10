Zachary

HBO Max - Launching Experience

When I was a kid I always felt that movies felt cool, magical and immersive. Even with most recent films coming to streaming, I wished companies would enhance that experience and carry the same exciting and immersive experience forward 🔮✨

Visual, Motion and Graphic designer based in Singapore
