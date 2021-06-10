K&C

Texting

Nowadays text messaging is ubiquitous. In fact, over 560 billion texts are sent every month worldwide❗ But did you know that in 1992, a 22-year-old software programmer sent the first-ever text message from computer to his colleague? It simply said "Merry Christmas" 🙌🎉

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
