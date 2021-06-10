Arctic Apparels Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
The logo is for an (imaginary) Apparels company targeted at audience aged 25 and above, hence clean logo design and typeface/s. The company works both nationally and internationally and provides unstitched clothes to popular clothing brands (kind of B2B).
Fonts used:
1) Century Gothic (BOLD)
2)Basis Grotesque Pro (Regular)
Contact info:
Email: a.rehman2701@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +92 300 0986891
Hope you like my work.
Cheers!