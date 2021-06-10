Brand Semut

Denike || Stylish Modern Serif

Denike || Stylish Modern Serif
Download Here : https://crmrkt.com/5OBpQ7

Introducing our new "Denike", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Denike Features :

Ligatures
Multilanguage
Alternates
What you get:

Denike Standard ( OTF, TTF, WOFF )
Denike Ligature ( OTF, TTF, WOFF )
If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Denike Typeface!!!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
