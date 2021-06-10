Rudi Hartono
Plainthing Studio

Arshitek Architecture Web Design

Arshitek Architecture Web Design property minimal building house home interior furniture minimalist 3d clean web elegant modern classic architecture landing landing page web agency architec architecture landing web
Hello friends!

This is a web design exploration for agency architecture, I tried to combine classic and modern styles.

Thanks for watching!

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

