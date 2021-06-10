Nissma - Modern Ligature Serif

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here : https://crmrkt.com/Ml3qbq
Introducing our new "NISSMA", Modern ligature typeface with Elegant and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.
Nissma Features :
Ligatures
- Multilanguage
- Alternates
What you get:
- Nissma Standard ( OTF, TTF, WOFF )
- Nissma Ligature ( OTF, TTF, WOFF )
If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Nissma Typeface!!!
Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!