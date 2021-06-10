Brand Semut

Nissma - Modern Ligature Serif

Brand Semut
Brand Semut
  • Save
Nissma - Modern Ligature Serif
Download color palette

Download Here : https://crmrkt.com/Ml3qbq

Introducing our new "NISSMA", Modern ligature typeface with Elegant and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Nissma Features :

Ligatures
- Multilanguage
- Alternates

What you get:

- Nissma Standard ( OTF, TTF, WOFF )
- Nissma Ligature ( OTF, TTF, WOFF )

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Nissma Typeface!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Brand Semut
Brand Semut

More by Brand Semut

View profile
    • Like