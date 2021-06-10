Kaloian Toshev

Sad Influence

Kaloian Toshev
Kaloian Toshev
  • Save
Sad Influence portrait painting digital portrait digital painting painting print desire love foundation genesis abstract cryptoart nfts nft hair drawing art artwork illustration portrait girl
Download color palette

An idol to many, it all means so little without true self-love. Having power doesn’t guarantee happiness.

Simulacra Beauty explores female beauty in the Metaverse where customising your visual appearance in a distinctive and vibrant way is the norm.

Part of my Genesis NFT drop on Foundation
https://foundation.app/mzkvisuals

Follow me for latest updates on IG
https://instagram.com/mzkvisuals

Kaloian Toshev
Kaloian Toshev

More by Kaloian Toshev

View profile
    • Like