The National Center for Contemporary Arts

The project aimed at making the website focused on the preferences of the audience, improving the visual and navigation design. The main pains identified during the user research included poor organizational structure, repetition of information within the page, the difficulty of finding the main information.

Full project is here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118134607/NCCA-of-the-Republic-of-Belarus-redesign-concept

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
