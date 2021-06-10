Good for Sale
WhiteUI.Store

Car Dealership & Auctions Dashboard - Vehically UI kit

WhiteUI.Store
WhiteUI.Store
Hire Me
  • Save
Car Dealership & Auctions Dashboard - Vehically UI kit sketch figma list inspiration rentals sell website mobile vehicle car auto auction design ux saas ui kit ui admin app dashboard

Vehically - Web and Mobile UI kit

Price
$34
Buy now
Available on whiteui.store
Good for sale
Vehically - Web and Mobile UI kit
Download color palette

Vehically - Web and Mobile UI kit

Price
$34
Buy now
Available on whiteui.store
Good for sale
Vehically - Web and Mobile UI kit

🔖 About UI Kit: Vehically is a modern, clean, and very detailed UI kit. You can use our set of 115 unique UI kit components to build any car dealership, the marketplace, or auto auction app, or website.

📦 Compatible with: Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, Photoshop

🖥️ Preview: https://www.whiteui.store/preview-vehically

💵 Buy it now: https://whiteui.store/vehically

WhiteUI.Store
WhiteUI.Store
High-quality UI kits and design resources
Hire Me

More by WhiteUI.Store

View profile
    • Like