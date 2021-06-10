Robbin Cenijn

lucidmotors.com FWA of the day

lucidmotors.com FWA of the day mobility luxury configurator car mobile website automotive motion awards fwa
In 2015 I moved to San Francisco to join this amazing company. A dream to work on car UI and develop the brand and marketing for a luxury car brand. Now it all came full circle. The first Model; the Lucid Air is ready for consumers and orders are coming in through the platform. I am happy that all the hard work from everyone involved made it to what it is today and that it received a FWA of the day.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
