lucidmotors.com FWA of the day

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In 2015 I moved to San Francisco to join this amazing company. A dream to work on car UI and develop the brand and marketing for a luxury car brand. Now it all came full circle. The first Model; the Lucid Air is ready for consumers and orders are coming in through the platform. I am happy that all the hard work from everyone involved made it to what it is today and that it received a FWA of the day.