Realistic Glass Dispersion

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a tough one because cycles doesn't have easy dispersion material for glass. Alot of learnings and I hope to refine more in the next shots. Hope you like it!
Made with ♥ on blender