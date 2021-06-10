Siddhant Saran

Realistic Glass Dispersion

Realistic Glass Dispersion render hdri cube cycles experiments learning process animation glass concept dispersion art aesthetic abstract blender design 3d
  1. Final Glass Render-Comp.m4v
  2. 0174.png
  3. Screenshot 2021-06-10 12.36.24.png

This was a tough one because cycles doesn't have easy dispersion material for glass. Alot of learnings and I hope to refine more in the next shots. Hope you like it!

Made with ♥ on blender

