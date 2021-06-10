The New Banshee

Nap Am Logo Identity Design

Nap Am Logo Identity Design
Nap Am is located next to the majestic Langbiang mountain, which is known as “the roof” of Dalat City. Guests can experience an authentic glimpse at the local’s daily life by walking across the undulate road, small dwellings and pine hills hidden behind the mist.

Creative Design & Art Direction: me

Copywriter: Oanh Le

Animation: Tạ Nguyễn Lê Minh

In cooperating with Le House for architecture and interior.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
