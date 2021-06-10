Nap Am Logo Identity Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Nap Am is located next to the majestic Langbiang mountain, which is known as “the roof” of Dalat City. Guests can experience an authentic glimpse at the local’s daily life by walking across the undulate road, small dwellings and pine hills hidden behind the mist.
------
Creative Design & Art Direction: me
Copywriter: Oanh Le
Animation: Tạ Nguyễn Lê Minh
In cooperating with Le House for architecture and interior.