Karina Tarhoni
tonik

Reach — Progress

Karina Tarhoni
tonik
Karina Tarhoni for tonik
progress ios app ios clean minimal mobile application app workout fitness
Doesn’t matter whether you work out to lose weight, gain muscle, or prepare for a zombie apocalypse. If you’re not tracking your progress, how do you know you’re getting better? That’s why Reach gives you a journal to compare your old and new self. Take a minute and see how far you’ve come. Or brag about it.

​​A few words about Reach
​​If you try to achieve your fitness goal alone, it’s gonna be a tough journey. With Reach, you can literally reach out to your favorite fitness influencer and never have a bad workout again. They also help you choose the right diet, so you’re bound to make it.
​​​​​​My role in a project
​​In the early 2018 I teamed up with Damian to help Reach build its fitness app. We designed cross-platform apps and ran user tests to prove our assumptions.


Posted on Jun 10, 2021
tonik
tonik
Internetting since our moms got dial-ups.
