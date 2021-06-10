Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Corona Ad | Taxi Top Advertising

Corona Ad | Taxi Top Advertising
AdOnMo create a new compact on taxi top advertising display unit that balances the high-resolution LCDs cost, weight, power consumption, and bulkiness. Developed these graphics to wish everyone HEALTH.
I Hope, we will win In the final fight!🙏🏻
**You can reduce your risk of infection if you:**
1) Clean your hands.
2) Avoid close contact.
3) Cover nose and mouth.

**Take steps to protect others**
1) Stay home if you’re sick.
2) Wear a facemask.
3) Clean and disinfect.

I hope you like it!

Seen any of these around Hyderabad lately?

