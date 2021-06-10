Corona Ad | Taxi Top Advertising

AdOnMo create a new compact on taxi top advertising display unit that balances the high-resolution LCDs cost, weight, power consumption, and bulkiness. Developed these graphics to wish everyone HEALTH.

I Hope, we will win In the final fight!🙏🏻

**You can reduce your risk of infection if you:**

1) Clean your hands.

2) Avoid close contact.

3) Cover nose and mouth.

**Take steps to protect others**

1) Stay home if you’re sick.

2) Wear a facemask.

3) Clean and disinfect.

I hope you like it!

Seen any of these around Hyderabad lately?