Corona Ad | Taxi Top Advertising

AdOnMo create a new compact on taxi top advertising display unit that balances the high-resolution LCDs cost, weight, power consumption, and bulkiness. Developed these graphics to wish everyone HEALTH.
I Hope, we will win In the final fight!🙏🏻
**You can reduce your risk of infection if you:**
1) Clean your hands.
2) Avoid close contact.
3) Cover nose and mouth.
**Take steps to protect others**
1) Stay home if you’re sick.
2) Wear a facemask.
3) Clean and disinfect.
I hope you like it!
Seen any of these around Hyderabad lately?