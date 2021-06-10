Kévin Sachs

Figma Logo - C4D Experiment

Just wanted to try some rendering optimisations on Cinema4D without external renderer (Hope to try Octane and Redshift soon).
Also the opportunity to tell you that I have officially started training on Figma. Better late than never! 😁

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Hi all! 👋 Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble ⬇

