leAD ・ meet the mentors

leAD ・ a startup, founded by the heirs of adidas, to accompany high-potential entrepreneurs from the world of sports on their way to success.

once a start-up is accepted into the program, it is matched with a handful of carefully selected mentors who will guide it along the way. the mentors cover an exceptionally wide spectrum, each of them with unique knowledge in a particular field of sports.

during my time with the agency milk, i created parts of the web design and realised the entire front- & backend implementation.

date ・ february 2017

client ・ lead sports accelerator

agency ・ milkdesign

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

view full project on my website.