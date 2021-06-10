Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
leAD ・ meet the mentors

leAD ・ meet the mentors
leAD ・ a startup, founded by the heirs of adidas, to accompany high-potential entrepreneurs from the world of sports on their way to success.

once a start-up is accepted into the program, it is matched with a handful of carefully selected mentors who will guide it along the way. the mentors cover an exceptionally wide spectrum, each of them with unique knowledge in a particular field of sports.

during my time with the agency milk, i created parts of the web design and realised the entire front- & backend implementation.

date ・ february 2017
client ・ lead sports accelerator
agency ・ milkdesign
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
