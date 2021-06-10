leAD ・ mentors in detail

leAD ・ a startup, founded by the heirs of adidas, to accompany high-potential entrepreneurs from the world of sports on their way to success.

the mentors play a significant part in the decision-making to join the program. so candidates need to be able to gather comprehensive information about them in advance. each mentor was therefore given their own personal page on which they can introduce themselves.

during my time with the agency milk, i created parts of the web design and realised the entire front- & backend implementation.

date ・ february 2017

client ・ lead sports accelerator

agency ・ milkdesign

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

view full project on my website.