leAD ・ mentors in detail

interactiondesign cms frontend webdesign
leAD ・ a startup, founded by the heirs of adidas, to accompany high-potential entrepreneurs from the world of sports on their way to success.

the mentors play a significant part in the decision-making to join the program. so candidates need to be able to gather comprehensive information about them in advance. each mentor was therefore given their own personal page on which they can introduce themselves.

during my time with the agency milk, i created parts of the web design and realised the entire front- & backend implementation.

date ・ february 2017
client ・ lead sports accelerator
agency ・ milkdesign
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
why fit in when you can stand out?
