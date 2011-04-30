Melissa Brunet

Illustration detail

Melissa Brunet
Melissa Brunet
  • Save
Illustration detail illustration
Download color palette

This is an illustration I'm working on, with just lines and basic color plotted in. It's the second in a series.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Melissa Brunet
Melissa Brunet

More by Melissa Brunet

View profile
    • Like