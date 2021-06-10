leAD ・ join the program

leAD ・ a startup, founded by the heirs of adidas, to accompany high-potential entrepreneurs from the world of sports on their way to success.

a clean layout for the visualisation of the program architecture was essential. users are provided with a transparent breakdown of the benefits and the chronological structure of the program they are about to join.

during my time with the agency milk, i created parts of the web design and realised the entire front- & backend implementation.

date ・ february 2017

client ・ lead sports accelerator

agency ・ milkdesign

