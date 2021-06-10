leAD ・ join the program

Trending designs to inspire you
leAD ・ a startup, founded by the heirs of adidas, to accompany high-potential entrepreneurs from the world of sports on their way to success.
a clean layout for the visualisation of the program architecture was essential. users are provided with a transparent breakdown of the benefits and the chronological structure of the program they are about to join.
during my time with the agency milk, i created parts of the web design and realised the entire front- & backend implementation.
date ・ february 2017
client ・ lead sports accelerator
agency ・ milkdesign
