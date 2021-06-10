Fimago - Saving expert! #2

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, Dribbblers 👋 here comes another reveal of Fimago concept!
In case you didn't have a chance to meet...
🤖 Fimago - is your smart saving assistant! 💸
This AI-powered concept app is here to help you track your spending better and…save money wisely with spending categorization, tracking options, and smart saving goals 🚀
Beatiful geometric illustration was created by Anna Blyashyn during our 1st Remote Illustration Workshops where the goal was to show how illustration can influence and build a product’s feeling.
Stay tuned, more to come! 🚀
