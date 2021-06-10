Marcin Michalak
Dashboard design for an online booking app

Dashboard design for an online booking app calendar statistics chart admin dashboard design app web design web ux ui
Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Today I want to share with you a few shots from the AppyBee project.

AppyBee is a bespoke online booking platform for personal trainers and athletic entrepreneurs. With an ever-growing system of reservations, payments, scheduling, and automated reminders, they reached out to us to overhaul their website, mobile apps and codebase.

While our developers did a great job rewriting the whole application from scratch, our design team brought what it's best in the UX/UI world and redesigned admin panel and the AppyBee Widget that works on their clients’ dedicated channels.

Check out full Case Study
https://polcode.com/blog/rebuilding-a-powerful-online-fitness-appointment-booking-platform/

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
