Dashboard design for an online booking app

Hi Dribbblers! 👋
Today I want to share with you a few shots from the AppyBee project.
AppyBee is a bespoke online booking platform for personal trainers and athletic entrepreneurs. With an ever-growing system of reservations, payments, scheduling, and automated reminders, they reached out to us to overhaul their website, mobile apps and codebase.
While our developers did a great job rewriting the whole application from scratch, our design team brought what it's best in the UX/UI world and redesigned admin panel and the AppyBee Widget that works on their clients’ dedicated channels.
Want to know more about it?
Check out full Case Study
https://polcode.com/blog/rebuilding-a-powerful-online-fitness-appointment-booking-platform/
