Dashboard design for an online booking app

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Today I want to share with you a few shots from the AppyBee project.

AppyBee is a bespoke online booking platform for personal trainers and athletic entrepreneurs. With an ever-growing system of reservations, payments, scheduling, and automated reminders, they reached out to us to overhaul their website, mobile apps and codebase.

While our developers did a great job rewriting the whole application from scratch, our design team brought what it's best in the UX/UI world and redesigned admin panel and the AppyBee Widget that works on their clients’ dedicated channels.

Want to know more about it?

Check out full Case Study

https://polcode.com/blog/rebuilding-a-powerful-online-fitness-appointment-booking-platform/

--

Like what you see? Give us a heart!

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@polcode.com