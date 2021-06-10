Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vip Sitaraman

SONHO Media: Slide Deck

Vip Sitaraman
Vip Sitaraman
  • Save
SONHO Media: Slide Deck culture creator film tv dark theme entertainment modern creative presentation pitch pitch deck design graphic design
Download color palette

SONHO Media is on a mission to entertain & empower communities and creators of color — check out these previews from the pitch deck I helped design for them.

View full preview on Behance

Like this design? Create your own, with the template below!

Slide Showcase (.PSD)
Freebie | FULL DOWNLOAD →

Sonho slides still 2x
Rebound of
SONHO Media
By Vip Sitaraman
Vip Sitaraman
Vip Sitaraman

More by Vip Sitaraman

View profile
    • Like