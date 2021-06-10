Smart Remote App Design

Let life be more convenient by controlling your air conditioning remotely with our customized elegant Smart Remote app.

We are glad to share with you our new concept of Smart Remote app. This is an application where you control various AC features like fan, temperature, timer, mode etc. Here we have used dark color theme to improve legibility and reduce visual vibration.

The use of creative and effective buttons can improve the user experience. It’s an incredibly easy-to-use app for end-users.

Let us know your views in the comment section!

Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble.

—

Press “L” and shower some love.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Instagram | Behance | Uplabs