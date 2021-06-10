CMARIX TechnoLabs

Smart Remote App Design

Smart Remote App Design
Let life be more convenient by controlling your air conditioning remotely with our customized elegant Smart Remote app.

We are glad to share with you our new concept of Smart Remote app. This is an application where you control various AC features like fan, temperature, timer, mode etc. Here we have used dark color theme to improve legibility and reduce visual vibration.

The use of creative and effective buttons can improve the user experience. It’s an incredibly easy-to-use app for end-users.

Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator
