Portfolio: Contact section

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Still contemplating if I'll go with form or email address.
Why not both? At the top of my head:
1. I'll be adding a live chat widget. 3 choices seem overkill.
2. If I were to leave a message, I prefer an email so I'll also have copy of the message I sent. And also to verify if my message indeed was sent.