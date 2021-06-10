Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
argel omnes

Portfolio: Contact section

argel omnes
argel omnes
  • Save
Portfolio: Contact section landing page portfolio web design ui
Download color palette

Still contemplating if I'll go with form or email address.
Why not both? At the top of my head:

1. I'll be adding a live chat widget. 3 choices seem overkill.
2. If I were to leave a message, I prefer an email so I'll also have copy of the message I sent. And also to verify if my message indeed was sent.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
argel omnes
argel omnes

More by argel omnes

View profile
    • Like