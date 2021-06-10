Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
VIP.graphics

Coded Landing v2 - Figma UI + Bootstrap 4 HTML

VIP.graphics
VIP.graphics
  • Save
Coded Landing v2 - Figma UI + Bootstrap 4 HTML web design web webpage website bootstrap 4 bootstrap figma ui modern 3d icons 3d creative clean landing page
Download color palette

Don't miss our v2 update to the Coded Landing Page template: all-new 3D shapes added — alternate Figma UI blocks + Bootstrap 4 HTML file included! Enjoy free updates like this with templates from VIP Graphics :)

🎁 View / download at vip.graphics →

* * *
Download premium assets free | Follow me on Dribbble

VIP.graphics
VIP.graphics

More by VIP.graphics

View profile
    • Like