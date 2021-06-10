Appventurez

Online News App UI/UX

Online News App UI/UX online news ux online news ui online news news ux news ui news app design news mobile application ui app interaction ux design ui design design app design
Hello Dribbblers,

We created a online news reading mobile app UI/UX for people who read news regularly. Take a look at screens! What do you think?

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

