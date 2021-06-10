Klaamgraphics

Dashboard design-Task management-Klaamgraphics

Klaamgraphics
Klaamgraphics
  • Save
Dashboard design-Task management-Klaamgraphics user interface branding freelancer freelance dribble popular shots ui logo illustration design web ui website web desin web design webdesign dashbaord
Download color palette

Hi #dribbblers, This is my exploration of Task Mangement Dashboard
Hope you enjoy it 😍

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate?
Send us a message

Klaamgraphics
Klaamgraphics

More by Klaamgraphics

View profile
    • Like