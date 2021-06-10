Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ganesh Mantra T-shirt

Ganesh Mantra T-shirt hindi sanskrit calligraphy typography hinduism tshirt graphic design
Om Gam Ganpataye Namah is the famous and go-to Mantra of Bhagwan Shree Ganesha.

The powerful mantra "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" is used to inspire transformation. With roots in Hinduism, it is thought to call upon the energy of Ganesh (also referred to as Ganapataye)—the elephant-headed deity who is widely revered as the remover of obstacles and lord of beginnings.

You can buy this t-shirt at https://brah.ma/haat/

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
