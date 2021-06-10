Ganesh Mantra T-shirt

Om Gam Ganpataye Namah is the famous and go-to Mantra of Bhagwan Shree Ganesha.

The powerful mantra "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" is used to inspire transformation. With roots in Hinduism, it is thought to call upon the energy of Ganesh (also referred to as Ganapataye)—the elephant-headed deity who is widely revered as the remover of obstacles and lord of beginnings.

