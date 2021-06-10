Ganesh Mantra T-shirt

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Om Gam Ganpataye Namah is the famous and go-to Mantra of Bhagwan Shree Ganesha.
The powerful mantra "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha" is used to inspire transformation. With roots in Hinduism, it is thought to call upon the energy of Ganesh (also referred to as Ganapataye)—the elephant-headed deity who is widely revered as the remover of obstacles and lord of beginnings.
You can buy this t-shirt at https://brah.ma/haat/