Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Tkachev

Laviossa — Responsive Design

Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
Hire Me
  • Save
Laviossa — Responsive Design mobile first responsive product 2021 trends 2020 trends clean photo studio branding illustration web ui web-design ux ui elements uidesign design
Download color palette

Hello friends.
Some new screens for upcoming project - Laviossa. Responsive design most important thing for best UX.

Let me know If you like it.

I'm always open for new projects!
Send me a message: lehantinfix@gmail.com

Dribbble animation 2
Rebound of
Laviossa — Photo & Video Studio
By Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
Alex Tkachev
Awwwards Young Jury & Freelance UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Alex Tkachev

View profile
    • Like