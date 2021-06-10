ABJAL TRADING ESTABLISHMENT

Keep it simple is the new mantra in the modern logo designs and what we did here is exactly that. This logo is all about facilitating trade flow across different terrains and time zones with clockwork precision in a seemingly borderless world. The palm tree leaf in the logo symbolizes the ability to rise above conflict and the deep rooted tradition of Middle East hospitality. Blue is the color of the ocean and of the sky and represents the trade through sea and air routes. Loyalty, trust and reliability are synonymous with blue. A large part of the Arabian Desert lies within the modern kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the golden colour represents those mighty deserts. Green is the oasis and green here represents the trade via land routes.