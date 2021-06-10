Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thomas Pernkopf

Customer Support - Interactions

After a few iterations I finally found a solution that Iam confident with. I do have another version at hand when it comes to A/B testing, but for now Iam very pleased how this design turned out. So I worked out some interactions to get a better sense of how this design feels when working with it.

Prototype made in figma

UI/UX Designer from Vienna / Austria
