Eduhas - Education HTML Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Eduhas – Education Bootstrap 4 Template is a colorful and catchy HTML5 template. Eduhas is specially designed for setting up a handy education website for Kindergartens, High Schools, Colleges, Universities, Coaching Centers, Consultancies, and Stationary Shops etc.
Download: https://themeforest.net/item/eduhas-education-bootstrap-4-template/22947750?s_rank=63