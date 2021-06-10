HasTech

Eduhas - Education HTML Template

HasTech
HasTech
  • Save
Eduhas - Education HTML Template
Download color palette

Eduhas – Education Bootstrap 4 Template is a colorful and catchy HTML5 template. Eduhas is specially designed for setting up a handy education website for Kindergartens, High Schools, Colleges, Universities, Coaching Centers, Consultancies, and Stationary Shops etc.
Download: https://themeforest.net/item/eduhas-education-bootstrap-4-template/22947750?s_rank=63

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
HasTech
HasTech

More by HasTech

View profile
    • Like