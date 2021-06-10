saneshsana

lemarins logo

saneshsana
saneshsana
  • Save
lemarins logo web app ux ui vector minimal typography illustration icon design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

The logo configuration of LeMarains consists of a pair of inversely positioned red and blue triangles. The negative space traces the outline of “M’ in LeMarins.The blue and red shape reflects the import-export nature of the business.

saneshsana
saneshsana

More by saneshsana

View profile
    • Like