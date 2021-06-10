lemarins logo

Trending designs to inspire you
The logo configuration of LeMarains consists of a pair of inversely positioned red and blue triangles. The negative space traces the outline of “M’ in LeMarins.The blue and red shape reflects the import-export nature of the business.