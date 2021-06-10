Graphicdeal.net

Trifold Square Brochure Mockup

advanced, easy to edit mockup. It contains everything you need to create a realistic look of your project. Guarantees the a good look for bright and dark designs and perfect fit to the shape. Easy to navigate, well described layers, friendly help file.
Features:
- 05 PSD - 4500×3000 Pixel - 300 DPI - Editable via Smart Objects - Change color or transparent for the background. - Fully separated objects and shadows - Help file
 
Support
If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my hello.graphicdeal@gmail.com. If you like my Item, please rate it.
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
