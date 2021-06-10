xuhuli-

Scooter interface design

xuhuli-
xuhuli-
  • Save
Scooter interface design logo branding app icon 插图 设计 ui
Download color palette

It was some time ago two about the scooter APP interface, for a long time not updated after wave, it is also considering some of the deeper issues.

You can press "L" to show ❤️. Thoughts and suggestions will be appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
xuhuli-
xuhuli-

More by xuhuli-

View profile
    • Like