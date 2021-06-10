Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kate Gapchak

BWS Ecommerce Website

BWS Ecommerce Website
  1. Frame 3100.png
  2. Home Page.png
  3. Shop.png
  4. Product Page.png

Today I want to share with you a concept called Best Way Stone (BWS) Website. BWS is one of only a few independent family-owned, pre-cast stone businesses. Best Way is about endurance: products that last, styles that last, and as a family-owned and operated business since 1965.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

